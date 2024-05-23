UN Establishes July 11 As Commemoration Day Of Srebrenica Genocide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 23 (KUNA) -- The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution

titled "International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica" city, east Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Resolution 12601, presented by Rwanda and Germany, was passed by a recorded vote of 84 in favor to 19 against, with 68 abstentions, during the 82nd meeting of the 78th UNGA session on Thursday.

The General Assembly "-- Reiterating the unwavering commitment to maintaining stability and fostering unity in diversity in Bosnia and Herzegovina," and "Noting that 2025 will mark the thirtieth anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica, in which at least 8,372 lives were lost, thousands were displaced and families and communities were devastated, -- Decides to designate 11 July as the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica, to be observed annually," the document reads.

The resolution

"condemns without reservation any denial of the Srebrenica genocide as a historical event, and urges Member States to preserve the established facts, including through their educational systems by developing appropriate programs, also in remembrance, towards preventing denial and distortion, and occurrence of genocides in the future.

It "also condemns without reservation actions that glorify those convicted of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by international courts, including those responsible for the Srebrenica genocide.

The resolution

emphasizes the importance of completing the process of finding and identifying the remaining victims of the Srebrenica genocide and according them dignified burials, and calls for the continued prosecution of those perpetrators of the Srebrenica genocide who have yet to face justice.

It requests the UN Secretary-General to establish an outreach program entitled "The Srebrenica Genocide and the United Nations," starting its activities with preparations for the thirtieth anniversary of the genocide in 2025.

It also requests the Secretary General to bring the present resolution

to the attention of all Member States, organizations of the United Nations system and civil society organizations for appropriate observance.

Presenting the draft ahead of the vote, the Permanent Representative of Germany to the United Nations Antje Leendertse noted that one of the objectives of the UN organization to establish a multi-lateral world order that could prevent recurrence of such crimes.

Nearly 30 years ago, 8,372 Muslim people had been murdered brutally in Srebrenica and the UN Security Council Resolution 819 (1993) failed to prevent the genocide in the city, she regretted. (end)

