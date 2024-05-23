Three People Killed In Istanbul Cafe Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 23 (KUNA) -- At least three people have been reportedly killed and five others wounded in a shooting attack at a cafe shop in Istanbul on Thursday evening.

The attack took place due to a quarrel erupted between two groups at the cafe, the Turkish news agency (Ikhlas) said.

Security authorities began investigations into the incident, while ambulances rushed the victims

to hospitals. (end)

