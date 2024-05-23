North American Air Exchanger Announces New Facility And Partnership With SME And Bosetech

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Installed air cooled heat exchanger, engineered and built by North American Air Exchanger

Air cooled heat exchanger ready to ship

WAGONER, OKLAHOMA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- May 20, 2024 – Wagoner, Oklahoma – North American Air Exchanger is proud to announce the acquisition of a 33-acre facility featuring 100,000 sq/ft of manufacturing space, 17 crane systems, and an onsite lay down yard. Acquired in 2023, this expansion will significantly increase capacity and streamline operations, enabling the company to deliver robust products that exceed market expectations.

In conjunction with the new facility, North American Air Exchanger is excited to welcome two independent sales partners, SME and Bosetech. These partnerships bring a wealth of industry experience and knowledge in heat transfer applications , enhancing the company's ability to provide unparalleled service from quotations to engineering and project management.

“Our new facility underscores our commitment to delivering 100% complete customer satisfaction,” said Blake Minton, Co-Founder, Vice President of Sales for North American Air Exchanger.“The increased capacity and streamlined operations allow us to deliver a robust product that exceeds market expectations. SME and Bosetech bring decades of industry experience and heat transfer knowledge that will enhance our ability to provide unparalleled service. Together we are united with one goal in mind, to deliver an engineered to order product with a continuous focus on the customer experience.”

SME Process Solution, with over 40 years of expertise in heat transfer applications, sizing, and project management, will support North American Air Exchanger from initial proposal through order execution and into future operation. SME Process Solution is a premier engineered equipment applications and sales company with a primary focus on Heat Transfer Equipment, providing support at any stage from determining the appropriate technology and sizing the equipment to specifying and providing the equipment with follow-up support through the equipment life cycle.

“With over 40 years of heat transfer applications, sizing and project management expertise, we are pleased to support your North American Air Cooled Exchanger from initial proposal through order execution and into future operation,” said Daren Scott, President of SME Process Solution.

Bosetech, a family-owned Canadian company based in Toronto, brings over 50 years of fluid mechanics, heat transfer, mechanical, and process experience to the partnership and joined the team in 2023. Bosetech helps industrial facilities in Canada optimize heat rejection, energy efficiency, and waste heat recovery equipment.

“Our partnership with North American Air Exchanger is based on shared values and a commitment to putting the customer first,” said Sujeet Bose, Vice President of Sales for Bosetech.“Having worked with the owners for many years, we consider them part of the Bosetech family. We look forward to growing together in the years to come. We rate North American highly for their values, quality, and commitment to our customers.”

North American Air Exchanger continues to set the standard in the industry by focusing on delivering engineered-to-order products with a continuous focus on customer experience. For more information, please visit .

About North American Air Exchanger North American Air Exchanger is a leading provider of air-cooled heat exchangers for the industrial market. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company offers innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

