Zelensky: Ukraine And Norway Finalize Text Of Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Norway have finalized the text of a bilateral security agreement, which will be signed as soon as possible.
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on the social network X following a telephone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister
Jonas Gahr Støre, Ukrinform reports.
"Had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister
of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre. He thanked for concrete actions to isolate Russia. They discussed the situation on the battlefield and defense cooperation. Our teams have finalized the text of the bilateral security agreement, which we will sign as soon as possible,” Zelensky said.
Greek PM to take part in Peace Summit
He added the Prime Minister
confirmed Norway's participation in the Peace Summit.
According to Ukrinform, Ukraine has signed nine security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia.
