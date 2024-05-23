Zelensky: Ukraine And Norway Finalize Text Of Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Norway have finalized the text of a bilateral security agreement, which will be signed as soon as possible.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on the social network X following a telephone conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister

Jonas Gahr Støre, Ukrinform reports.



“Had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister

of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre. He thanked for concrete actions to isolate Russia. They discussed the situation on the battlefield and defense cooperation. Our teams have finalized the text of the bilateral security agreement, which we will sign as soon as possible,” Zelensky said.

He added the Prime Minister

confirmed Norway's participation in the Peace Summit.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine has signed nine security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia.