Arab Gulf Football Federation: Kuwait Hosts 26 Gulf Cup Dec.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will be hosting the 26th Gulf Cup football
tournament
on December 21, 2024 until January first, 2025, said a statement by a regional football
authority on Thursday.
Arab Gulf Football Federation revealed in a statement that the meeting of the federation's executive council at its headquarters in Doha took this decision.
The federation added that there were several items on the agenda including a proposal holding an exhibition
featuring memorabilia of players who took part in past tournament
s on the sideline of the event.
The Gulf Clubs championship, scheduled on September 24 until April 25, 2025, was also touched upon with an agreement that matches would be held on a home-and-away base.
The U-23 Gulf tournament
was also agreed upon during the meeting with Kuwait hosting the tournament
this October.
The executive council meeting also discussed holding a Gulf futsal tournament
, a women's football
championship as well as other competitions.
The Arab Gulf Football Federation includes eight member states and was established in May 2016. (end)
