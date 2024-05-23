Arab Gulf Football Federation: Kuwait Hosts 26 Gulf Cup Dec.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will be hosting the 26th Gulf Cup football

tournament

on December 21, 2024 until January first, 2025, said a statement by a regional football

authority on Thursday.

Arab Gulf Football Federation revealed in a statement that the meeting of the federation's executive council at its headquarters in Doha took this decision.

The federation added that there were several items on the agenda including a proposal holding an exhibition

featuring memorabilia of players who took part in past tournament

s on the sideline of the event.

The Gulf Clubs championship, scheduled on September 24 until April 25, 2025, was also touched upon with an agreement that matches would be held on a home-and-away base.

The U-23 Gulf tournament

was also agreed upon during the meeting with Kuwait hosting the tournament

this October.

The executive council meeting also discussed holding a Gulf futsal tournament

, a women's football

championship as well as other competitions.

The Arab Gulf Football Federation includes eight member states and was established in May 2016. (end)

sss













MENAFN23052024000071011013ID1108251365