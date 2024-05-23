Stocks In The Electric Recreational Market (NYSE: KULR) (NYSE: PII) (NASDAQ: VMAR) (NASDAQ: SEDG)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to investing platform

covering electric vehicles

releases a report on the evolution of the sector as the recreational market

follows suit, featuring KULR Technology

Group, Inc (NYSE American:KULR ), a global leader in safe and high-performance energy

storage solutions.

As all industry

sectors of vehicles

build out their electric portfolios, battery safety is still a key issue to address. ResearchandMarkets reported , "In line with rapidly evolving electric mobility demands, the process of EV battery formation and testing is cementing its role as a critical industry

segment. Technological advancements and rigorous testing measures are the linchpins for establishing stable, efficient, and secure battery operation that meets consumer expectations and strict regulatory frameworks."

With battery safety as a key service and betting on a future of the electrification of multiple industries, (KULR Technology

Group, Inc.

(NYSE American:KULR ) just added to its growing list entering the electric recreational products sector.

KULR just announced it has been awarded an engineering contract with Bombardier Recreational Products (NASDAQ: DOOO ) for the Company's Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimetry (FTRC) testing services. This milestone underscores KULR's expanding influence and commitment to advancing battery safety in the rapidly growing electric recreational products sector. With an already established presence in space and military safe battery designs, KULR looks to continue discussions and market

expansion with potential customers from major electric aviation, electric maritime, EV, and recreational off-road vehicle manufacturers.

The partnership highlights BRP's proactive approach to thermal runaway management across all its e-mobility market

verticals - including National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1192 , while concurrently aligning with KULR's development of the KULR ONE Design Solutions (K1-DS) platform

, which focuses on regulatory compliance, including battery cell testing, propagation-resistant materials, pack and module level testing. The NFPA 1192 standard establishes fire and life safety criteria for recreational vehicles

to provide protection from loss of life from fire and explosion.

"Securing this contract with BRP is a testament to the critical role that FTRC plays in ensuring the safety and reliability of next-generation consumer facing e-mobility products," said Michael Mo, Chief Executive Officer of KULR. "FTRC analysis is quickly becoming the de facto method to characterize cell-level thermal runaway, and we are actively working to expand our throughput for this testing in the coming months."

KULR's exclusive worldwide license for NASA's large format FTRC positions the company as the industry

standard for battery testing and design services. Serving top automakers, space exploration companies, and electric truck manufacturers, KULR's FTRC technology

offers comprehensive thermal runaway characterization for various cell types. This crucial technology

enhances battery safety across industries, providing detailed insights into thermal runaway behavior and aiding in regulatory compliance. As the global battery testing market

is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2030 , KULR's FTRC capabilities ensure safe, high-capacity batteries for a sustainable future.

BRP Inc.

(Bombardier Recreational Products ) (NASDAQ: DOOO ), a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus, announced in February it added two new electric models available to more commercial users such as ski centers and recreational resorts, as well as consumers to play around their cabin. These new models are designed for more traction and flotation in loose snow.

Polaris (NYSE:PII ), a global leader in powersports and its dvision, Polaris Commercial, introduced earlier this year its all-new, all-electric Pro XD Full-Size Kinetic utility vehicle (UTV) ,engineered from the inside out to withstand tough jobsite duty cycles and enable all-day operation with zero exhaust - taking operational efficiency and sustainability to the next level. The Pro XD Kinetic further expands the industry

-leading line-up of commercial work UTVs that boast durability, serviceability and safety features while increasing the environments and areas these all-electric UTVs can operate.

Polaris has been a leader in the electric UTV space with the class-leading and award-winning RANGER XP Kinetic. The all-electric RANGER has been called game changing and the gold standard for battery EV UTVs.

Also addressing safety in the electric recreational vehicle market

, Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

(NASDAQ:VMAR ), a pioneer in electric marine propulsion announced yesterday the filing of its fourth patent on May 15, 2024, for a dedicated high-voltage marine battery pack. This battery pack is a key element of the E-MotionTM Marine Powertrain Technology

and will also be available as a standalone product for future recreational electric powerboats.

Over a rigorous five-year development period, Vision Marine meticulously tested and evaluated various batteries to power the E-MotionTM Electric Powertrain. Existing solutions fell short of the high standards for performance, security, and ease of installation required for a premier marine powertrain. Determined to address this gap, Vision Marine engineered a bespoke solution prioritizing security, performance, and user-friendly installation.

The Vision Marine team created a state-of-the-art marine battery surpassing automotive standards, featuring NMC (1) cells and an advanced battery management system. This unique battery is designed to endure the critical challenges of electric boating, with high voltage delivery, sophisticated electronic communications, and internal cooling tailored for the E-MotionTM Technology

.

SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG ), a global leader in smart energy

technology

has also entered the recreational market

. SolarEdge e-Mobility has developed The Modular electrification kit for trailers to overcome driving range challenges of electric vehicles

and increase customer's comfort.

According to the company website, "Modular e-Trailer, equipped with our system, is the key to autonomy and comfort without making compromises in environmental protection. It can support your EV, generate solar and recuperation energy

, and play the role of solar residential storage, being an integral part of your home power network."

As the electrification of all transportation

rolls out from EV's to aviation, recreational - battery safety and performance will remain some of the biggest issues to overcome.

Positioned to capitalize on these multiple market

s, KULR Technology

Group, Inc (NYSE American:KULR ) announced in January that it "is now the only entity in the world providing comprehensive fractional thermal runaway calorimetry testing services for every cell type, regardless of capacity or format. This breakthrough win firmly establishes KULR as the de facto industry

standard battery testing and design services provider in the world to the largest OEM customers across all industries."

Continued: "Sole access to this all-important thermal runaway data decisively positions KULR as a crucial strategic partner for OEM customers requiring state-of-the-art battery safety design, testing, storage, and recycling throughout any part or all of the battery's life cycle."

Research electric vehicles

stocks at Investorideas

