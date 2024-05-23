Army Chief Receives Yemeni Military Delegation

Amman, May 23 (Petra)-- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Thursday received Lieutenant General Saghir Hammoud Ahmed bin Aziz, the Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, and the accompanying delegation.Issues of mutual interest and military cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting, which was attended by several senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF).

