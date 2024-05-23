Ghazni Students Complain Of Teachers' Shortage

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Some school students in southern Ghazni province complain about teachers' shortage, urging the government

to address the issue on priority.

The Education Department acknowledges the shortage of teachers and says it has shared the problem with Ministry

of Education (MoE).

Abbas, a 9th grader from the Mohammad Amir Khan area of Ghazni City, told Pajhwok Afghan News they were facing a shortage of teachers.

He added:“Currently, we have teachers for four subjects. The remaining subjects are taught by students of higher classes.”

Noorullah, a student of the 11th grade at the Payeen Targan High School in Jaghato district, also complained they did not have teachers for several subjects.

He grumbled two months of the academic year had passed, but they did not have teachers for science subjects.

He added they had teachers only for history, biology and Dari. He asked the authorities concerned, especially the Ministry

of Education, to take measures for overcoming the shortage of teachers.

Meanwhile, a number of Ghazni residents also called upon the authorities concerned to address the problem with a sense of urgency.

On other hand, Education Department officials also acknowledged the dearth of teachers in the province.

Education Director Maulvi Nasir Ahmad said they had shared the issue with the ministry concerned.

The official said:“We have urged the Ministry

of Education to hire 8,000 more teachers for Ghazni. The authorities have promised 3,500 teachers will be appointed for seminaries and 4,500 for schools.”

There are 771 schools across the province, where 400,000 students are being taught by 10,000 teachers.

