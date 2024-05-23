Liquor Sales To Start In Kerala's IT Parks This Year; Assembly Panel Okays Pinarayi Govt's Proposal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The legislative committee of the Kerala Assembly has given a go-ahead to Chief Minister

Pinarayi Vijayan's policy decision to allow the sale of liquor in the IT parks in the state.

The Pinarayi government

's first policy decision was to permit liquor sales in IT parks, aiming to attract foreign companies. Despite significant controversy, the government

proceeded with this initiative. During Pinarayi's second term, the Excise Minister

introduced an amendment in the Legislative Assembly, which has now been approved by the legislative committee. Initially, the Excise Commissioner recommended that IT Park authorities manage liquor sales. However, the legislative committee amended this to allow park promoters to hold the license and outsource the management if needed. This amendment indirectly benefits bar owners, who initially opposed the decision, fearing reduced sales.



The Opposition also raised objections, however the government

clarified that the ultimate responsibility would remain with the promoter, even if management is outsourced.

FL 4C license will be issued in IT parks. The proposed activity will operate on a club model within the IT parks, with company employees becoming members. The license fee for this initiative is set at Rs 20 lakhs, and the bars will operate from 11 am to 11 pm. Once approved by the assembly committee, the notification will be issued following the withdrawal of the election code of conduct. Licenses will be granted promptly upon receiving applications.





