Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP Vs BJP Ensues As Delhi Police Defers Questioning Of Kejriwal's Parents (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Delhi Police

reportedly deferred their visit to Chief Minister

Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to interrogate his parents regarding the AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal 'assault' case.

Despite Kejriwal's announcement on Wednesday that the police would question his elderly and unwell parents the following day, a PTI report quoting sources stated that this visit won't occur on Thursday.

In the ongoing case, Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar has been apprehended by the police. While the police may plan to conduct inquiries at Kejriwal's residence in the upcoming days, it appears that they won't be doing so on Thursday. Additionally, there's a possibility that Kejriwal himself may be questioned by the police in the days ahead, according to the report.

In a post on X in Hindi, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday the police called and asked for time to interrogate my parents. But they have not yet given any information about whether they will come or not."

In another post on X, along with a video featuring Kejriwal and his wife Sunita holding the hands of his parents at their residence, the Delhi CM said, "Many dictators have come into the world, But hardly anyone has been more shameless than Modi.

Modi's police is coming to question Kejriwal's old and sick parents. Chief Minister

taking his parents to a separate room for police questioning."

Not just Kejriwal, but other AAP leaders too on Thursday accused

the ruling BJP of committing atrocities on Delhi CM's parents through police.

"Ever since Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail, BJP has freaked out. They are attacking and conspiring against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. But today, after summoning the parents of Arvind Kejriwal for questioning by Delhi Police

, they have crossed all the limits," Atishi said.

Concurring, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "The BJP has stooped so low now they are using Delhi Police

to commit atrocities on Kejriwal's ailing and elderly parents. His father is 84, cannot walk without support and even has hearing problems. His mother had returned from hospital two days before his arrest and he could not even meet her at that time. People will respond to this with their votes."

Kejriwal travelling with accused shows where his loyalty lies: BJP

Meanwhile, the BJP

emphasized the importance of not hindering the investigation into the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. They stated that it's crucial to determine who was present at Kejriwal's residence and their involvement during the incident, as this forms a vital part of the ongoing probe.

"Who all were present at Kejriwal's residence from his family and office, the role they played and what they witnessed when Maliwal was being beaten up are part of the investigation. I am a spokesperson of the BJP, not the police. I will only request that no one should hamper the investigation," Union Minister

Smriti Irani said at a press conference.

She pointed out that Kejriwal's association with the accused, his aide Bibhav Kumar, during travel suggests where his allegiance lies in the case.

"Can he be expected to do justice?" Irani asked.

The senior BJP leader took a dig at the Delhi chief minister, questioning how Kejriwal can address women's security concerns in the country when members of his own party are not safe within his residence.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Maliwal has accused Kumar, Kejriwal's personal assistant, of "assaulting" her during a meeting with the chief minister on May 13. The police have registered a case and arrested Kumar in connection with this incident.

During the press conference, Irani also urged people to review the Delhi High Court's decision denying bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise case.

She highlighted three key points from the court's order that support the allegations of corruption

against Sisodia and the other accused. The court stated that there was sufficient evidence against the AAP leader, indicating misuse of his governmental position for corrupt activities. Additionally, it noted that Sisodia tampered with evidence and has the ability to influence witnesses, citing the court's order.

Irani asserted that Sisodia, alongside Kejriwal, played a significant role in the scam. She alleged that a party which came into power under the guise of change and service has now been exposed for plundering public funds.

Responding to a query regarding "revenge" remarks made by West Bengal Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee, Irani accused her of being involved in "political killings" and hinted at the potential targeting of BJP workers.

