Samantha Ruth Prabhu OUT, Triptii Dimri IN For Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Item Song

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Triptii Dimri became a national craze after appearing in Ranbir

Kapoor's

Animal in December last year. The actress

, also known as

'Bhabhi

2',

has been on a roll since the release of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film

. According to recent sources, Triptii will appear in Allu

Arjun's

highly anticipated film

Pushpa 2: The Rule.

According to Bollywood Now, the directors of Pushpa 2 have cast Triptii in a hot dance routine. According to reports, the actress

will set the stage on fire with Allu Arjun in this new tune.

However, there

is no

formal confirmation of this

as of yet.

Interestingly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised everyone with her sizzling

'Oo

Antava'

performance in the first half of Pushpa.

The music

and her dance movements were

well-received

by the audience.

The final part of

shooting for

Pushpa 2 is now taking place,

directed by

Sukumar.

In addition to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna plays the

key

role. The trailer for Pushpa 2 was released earlier this year on Allu

Arjun's

birthday. In the teaser, Allu Arjun was seen wearing a saree and having his face painted blue and red. He also wore cosmetics and rich traditional gold and floral jewellery. He

was observed

beating up several thugs.

Also Read:

Did you know THIS helped Richa Chadha pay her wedding bills?

Later, Rashmika discussed the highly anticipated film

, promising

that it

will be

"bigger"

than before.

“I can promise you that Pushpa 2

is going to

be so much bigger.

We

gave

some madness in the first film

, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film

.

We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that,”

she told a news website.

The creators of Pushpa 2 are currently preparing to release the

film

's

second song, Sooseki. The

song, featuring main pair Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, will be released on May 29.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Peeping Moon stated that editor Antony Ruben had quit Pushpa 2 owing to date concerns. According to the entertainment portal, Naveen Nooli may

be hired

to complete the

film

's

editing. Fans were left wondering if the editor tweak

will

cause a delay in the release of

Pushpa 2.

Also Read: When Salman Khan arrived late on sets, directors folded hands for shot

The creators then stated that Pushpa 2 would

not

be

delayed

and

will

be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024, as planned.

"Pushpa 2 will

be released

on August 15;

that is a firm commitment,"

a person connected to the production informed the HT.



"Allu Arjun will finish film

ing for the film

this month, and

the remainder of the shoot will be completed

by June. So

there's

no chance of the picture

being delayed,"

said another source.

