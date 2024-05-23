Samantha Ruth Prabhu OUT, Triptii Dimri IN For Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Item Song

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Triptii Dimri became a national craze after appearing in Ranbir
Kapoor's
Animal in December last year. The actress
, also known as
'Bhabhi
2',
has been on a roll since the release of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film
. According to recent sources, Triptii will appear in Allu
Arjun's
highly anticipated film
Pushpa 2: The Rule.
According to Bollywood Now, the directors of Pushpa 2 have cast Triptii in a hot dance routine. According to reports, the actress
will set the stage on fire with Allu Arjun in this new tune.
However, there
is no
formal confirmation of this
as of yet.
Interestingly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised everyone with her sizzling
'Oo
Antava'
performance in the first half of Pushpa.
The music
and her dance movements were
well-received
by the audience.
The final part of
shooting for
Pushpa 2 is now taking place,
directed by
Sukumar.
In addition to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna plays the
key
role. The trailer for Pushpa 2 was released earlier this year on Allu
Arjun's
birthday. In the teaser, Allu Arjun was seen wearing a saree and having his face painted blue and red. He also wore cosmetics and rich traditional gold and floral jewellery. He
was observed
beating up several thugs.
Later, Rashmika discussed the highly anticipated film
, promising
that it
will be
"bigger"
than before.
“I can promise you that Pushpa 2
is going to
be so much bigger.
We
gave
some madness in the first film
, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film
.
We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that,”
she told a news website.
The creators of Pushpa 2 are currently preparing to release the
film
's
second song, Sooseki. The
song, featuring main pair Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, will be released on May 29.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Peeping Moon stated that editor Antony Ruben had quit Pushpa 2 owing to date concerns. According to the entertainment portal, Naveen Nooli may
be hired
to complete the
film
's
editing. Fans were left wondering if the editor tweak
will
cause a delay in the release of
Pushpa 2.
The creators then stated that Pushpa 2 would
not
be
delayed
and
will
be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024, as planned.
"Pushpa 2 will
be released
on August 15;
that is a firm commitment,"
a person connected to the production informed the HT.
"Allu Arjun will finish film
ing for the film
this month, and
the remainder of the shoot will be completed
by June. So
there's
no chance of the picture
being delayed,"
said another source.
