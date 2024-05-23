'Checked Pak's Strength In Lahore': PM Modi's Witty 'Allah Tauba' Retort To Aiyar's Atom Bomb Remark (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent interview with INDIA TV, Prime Minister

Narendra Modi provided a humorous and pointed response to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's assertion that India should respect Pakistan because it possesses the atom bomb.

During the interview with Rajat Sharma, PM Modi recounted his impromptu visit to Lahore in December 2015, subtly referring to the event while addressing Aiyar's comments.

"I personally visited Lahore, without a visa & checked their strength as well," PM Modi quipped.

Modi narrated a light-hearted anecdote from his visit, where a Pakistani reporter exclaimed, "Hai Allah Tauba, Hai Allah Tauba. How did they come to Pakistan without a visa?"

This visit, which coincided with Nawaz Sharif's birthday, was seen as a bold diplomatic

move aimed at improving Indo-Pak relations.

Modi's visit to Lahore included a meeting with then-Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif and a gesture of goodwill by presenting gifts to Sharif's mother. This surprise visit was widely discussed and initially perceived as a step towards thawing the frosty relations between the two nations.

Despite the optimism surrounding Modi's Lahore visit, subsequent terrorist

attacks

such as those in Pathankot, Uri, and Pulwama severely strained the relationship between India and Pakistan. These incidents highlighted the persistent security challenges and deep-seated mistrust that continue to hinder bilateral relations.

In response to Aiyar's statement, PM Modi last week addressed the issue during an election rally, where he criticized Congress for advocating respect and fear towards Pakistan.

"Pakistan ne choodiyan nahi pehni hain, are bhai pehna denge. Ab unko aata bhi chahiye, unke pass bijli bhi nahi hai, ab humein maloom nahi ki unke pass choodiyan bhi nahi hai [If Pakistan is not wearing bangles, we will make them wear bangles. They don't have flour, they don't have electricity, now I have come to know that they even have a scarcity of bangles]," PM Modi said in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on May 13.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

approach, Pakistan has been a recurrent theme in political campaigns. BJP leaders, including Home Minister

Amit Shah, have emphasized their commitment to reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), reinforcing a narrative of strength and resolve in dealing with Pakistan.