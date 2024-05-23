               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Momos To Puchka-7 Popular Street Food In Kolkata


5/23/2024 2:00:43 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven popular street foods in Kolkata in one line each


Here are seven popular street foods in Kolkata in one line each


Crispy hollow spheres filled with spicy tamarind water, potatoes, and chickpeas.


Kathi Rolls are flatbread wrap rolls filled with spicy chicken or mutton filling topped with chutneys and pickled onions.


Spicy puffed rice mixed with mustard oil, onions, and chillies.


Spicy yellow pea curry topped with onions, tomatoes, and tamarind sauce.


Deep-fried snacks like beguni (eggplant fritters) and alur chop (potato fritters).


Steamed or fried dumplings filled with meat or vegetables.


Crushed puchkas mixed with potatoes, spices, and tamarind water.

AsiaNet News

