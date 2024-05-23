Corruption, Drugs, Gangs And Resource Mafia Has Destroyed Punjab: PM Modi In Patiala

(MENAFN- IANS) Patiala, May 23 (IANS) Blaming "corrupt Congress and AAP" as "two sides of the same coin", Prime Minister

Narendra Modi said on Thursday that rampant corruption, flourishing drug industry, and dampened industrial prospects have destroyed the much famous spirit of Punjab.

"Today, resource mafia, drug mafia, and shooter gangs rule the roost in Punjab. The state government

is debt-ridden, and its CM is only CM on paper. Corrupt Congress and AAP are two sides of the same coin that are aiming to plunder Punjab and deprive it of any development," said PM Modi while addressing an election rally in Patiala - his first in the state during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans, Sangrur candidate Arvind Khanna, Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur, party's state chief Sunil Jakhar were also present on the occasion as the Prime Minister

, who donned a Sikh turban, began his address by paying rich tributes to the land of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Slamming the Congress party, PM Modi said the party kept people away from the Kartarpur Sahib for 70 years.

"Congress did the partition of the country in such a way that for 70 years, we had to use binoculars to get a glimpse of Kartarpur Sahib. In 1971, when the Bangladesh war was fought, more than 90,000 Pakistani soldiers

surrendered. Had I been there at that time, I would have taken Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan and then released their soldiers

. I have tried my best and today, the Kartarpur Sahib corridor is open for the devotees," he said.

Saying that his government

has always been inspired by Sikh traditions, the PM credited the BJP for commemorating the 'Veer Bal Diwas', bringing Sikhs back from war zone Afghanistan, and retrieving the Holy Guru Granth Sahib.

PM Modi said that the INDI Alliance indulges in vote-bank politics and is least interested in India's 'vikas' and 'virasat'.

"They (INDI Alliance) opposed the CAA owing to their vote-bank politics. For the sake of the vote bank, they also prevented our Sikh brothers and sisters from coming to India after facing the horrors of partition".

In his speech, PM Modi insisted that the BJP gives priority to the welfare of farmers' community.

"In the last 10 years, there has been a record purchase of wheat and paddy from Punjab. In 10 years, we have increased the MSP by two and a half times," he said.

Prime Minister

Modi promised that, in the next five years, he wants to make India a manufacturing

hub with a significant contribution coming in from Punjab. Patiala, he said, will emerge as a hub for education.

PM Modi also said that it is his government

which has exempted 'langar' from taxes.

"Previously, devotees from abroad could not make donations, but Modi relaxed the rules, and now anyone from any corner of the world can serve at the Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara," said the PM.

"I have come here to take your blessings. I have come to the land of Gurus, seeking blessings. Whether it is national security, protecting culture and heritage or the country's development, the Punjab and Sikh community has always been at the forefront," he added.

Ahead of the PM's visit, Patiala was turned into a fortress with a huge deployment of police and security personnel.

BJP candidate Hansraj Hans, while on his way to attend the PM's rally, was stopped by protesting farmers near Patiala before the local police intervened to manage the situation.