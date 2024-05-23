Guru Randhawa 'Honoured Beyond Words' To Work With Childhood Hero Babbu Maan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Singer-actor Guru Randhawa, who recently collaborated with noted Punjabi singer

Babbu Maan for the song 'Pagal', had a great moment during the making of the song as he got to work with his childhood hero.

Sharing his experience, Guru said, "Working with Babbu Paaji was an honour beyond words. It feels surreal to collaborate with the artiste who has been a guiding light for me. He is my idol and childhood hero, and collaborating with him on 'Pagal' was a huge blessing for me."

For Guru, the collaboration was nothing short of a dream come true, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The song 'Pagal' promises to be a perfect blend of Guru's dynamic style and Babbu Maan's iconic vocals.

Babbu Maan is one of the most loved singer

s in Punjab. In a career spanning over two decades, he has delivered eight studio albums, besides working in Hindi films.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the track 'Pagal' will hit the airwaves on May 27 on the T-Series YouTube channel.