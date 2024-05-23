Kharabsheh, Saudi Industry Minister Talk Mining Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 23 (Petra) - Minister
of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, on Thursday discussed with Saudi Minister
of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef, ways to enhance Jordanian-Saudi cooperation in the mining
field.
During the meeting, Kharabsheh stressed the "deep-rooted" brotherly relations, noting importance of opening "new" horizons for cooperation with Saudi Arabia, focusing on sustainability, environment, infrastructure, and other areas.
Kharabsheh pointed out the importance of the mining
sector now and its connection to energy
and the growing consumption of basic metals that are used in future clean energy
industries, artificial intelligence, and accelerated technological development.
Stressing importance of pan-Arab action to create joint Arab investments, he said this effort aims to exploit the available opportunities and capabilities in the Arab world, indicating necessity of coordinating pan-Arab action to make decisions that contribute to draw the global map for managing their mineral resources.
Kharabsheh pointed to the multiple investment opportunities in Jordan's mining
sector, referring to Ministry
of Energy's efforts to exploit ores, starting with the signing of 13 memorandums of understanding for mineral exploration in all the Kingdom's regions.
For his part, Alkhorayef stressed importance of strengthening joint cooperation in the field of exchanging expertise and information, organizing mutual events, encouraging the two countries' private sector to establish investment partnerships, and agreeing to form teams to activate related issues discussed bilaterally.
The two sides agreed to activate the joint technical memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the geology and mining
fields, by naming contact points to develop an action plan that aims to focus on mineral wealth areas, including mutual geochemical studies, according to a Ministry
of Energy statement.
The visit of the official Saudi delegation, headed by Alkhorayef, comes as part of its meetings in Jordan, aimed to discuss means to strengthen cooperation in economic sectors, which Jordan has "remarkable" expertise, primarily the mining
sector, as the Kingdom has "longstanding" record in this field, while it is "emerging" in Saudi Arabia, the statement said.
Minister
-Talk-Mining-Cooperation" target="_blank">
MENAFN23052024000117011021ID1108249903
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.