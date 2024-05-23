Iran-backed militant groups convene in Tehran amid funeral ceremonies for senior officials

(MENAFN) Top leaders and representatives of Iran-backed militant groups gathered in Tehran for a significant meeting, coinciding with funeral proceedings for President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other officials who perished in a helicopter crash on Sunday.



The assembly, spearheaded by Hossein Salami, the influential head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), drew notable figures such as Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem, and Yemen's Houthi rebels' spokesperson Mohammed Abdul Salam. These gatherings, common in Tehran, have gained prominence since the initiation of the Gaza conflict in October, symbolizing Iran's unwavering support for its regional allies.



The publication of a photograph capturing these prominent leaders together underscores the depth of Iran's relationships within the region. In a similar vein, back in February, Amirabdollahian convened with various Palestinian factions in Damascus to synchronize their strategies against Israel, illustrating Iran's proactive engagement in regional affairs.



While the exact timing of the Tehran meeting remains unspecified, the presence of Brigadier General Ismail Qaani, commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, adds weight to its significance. The Quds Force, responsible for training Iran-backed militias across the Middle East, plays a pivotal role in Iran's regional agenda, supporting groups like the Houthis and Hezbollah.



According to reports, the gathering delved into a broad spectrum of topics, including the latest political, social, and military developments in Gaza. Of particular interest were discussions concerning Hamas's operational activities and the broader implications for the "Axis of Resistance," a term encompassing allied groups in the region.

