Yango Launches 'Elite' Tariff, Showcasing Commitment to Quality

Dubai, 23 May 2024 — Embracing the ethos that excellence is not an act but a habit, Yango ride-hailing service is introducing the Elite tariff, a new premium service class, for its discerning users in Dubai. Designed for those special occasions when only the best will do, the Elite tariff redefines travel

with elegant experiences.



Yango has always been committed to service quality, and the Elite tariff is no exception. Drivers for the Elite tariff are handpicked and have undergone rigorous special training designed to exceed rider expectations on every journey. This includes enhanced customer service training and etiquette to ensure every interaction is memorable. Passengers will experience travel

in a class of its own, featuring top-of-the-line vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 7 Series. These cars are not just a means of transport but a part of the experience, combining comfort with unparalleled style.



Moreover, the Elite experience is tailored to pamper customers from the moment they step into the vehicle. Drivers will greet customers with courtesy, opening the door to add an extra touch of class. Inside, passengers will find a serene environment, complete with complimentary water, ensuring their comfort throughout the ride. Every detail, from the seamless booking process to the attentive service provided by partner drivers, is carefully considered to ensure Yango's service quality leaves a lasting impression.



Islam Abdul Karim, General Manager, Yango GCC, commented: "We have poured our passion for quality into every aspect of this service, from the meticulous selection and training of our drivers to the curation of a fleet comprised solely of premium vehicles. What truly sets us apart is our extensive footprint in over 20 countries, which not only empowers us with a deep understanding of diverse customer needs but also fuels our drive for innovation. With the Elite tariff, we're not just offering rides; we're creating experiences that redefine luxury and convenience."



Available now through the Yango app, the Elite tariff is more than just a ride — it's a lifestyle choice. Following last year’s successful launch of the Kids’ service class, which catered specifically to the safety and convenience of families travel

ling with young children, the Elite tariff is a direct response to the riders’ demands for more bespoke travel

options. For the next special occasion, choose Elite and turn every journey into a celebration of luxury and comfort.





