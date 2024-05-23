Hungary claims Western strategy on Russia-Ukraine has entirely been unsuccessful

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister

Peter Szijjarto has voiced strong criticism of the Western strategy towards the Russia-Ukraine conflict, declaring it a complete failure. Speaking at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Tokyo during his visit to Japan, Szijjarto articulated Budapest's divergent stance from the prevailing "liberal mainstream" views in the United States and the European Union regarding the ongoing conflict.



Szijjarto argued that the strategy devised by the United States and European Union to address the Russia-Ukraine situation has not only failed but has also led to counterproductive outcomes. "The Ukraine strategy developed by the United States and the European Union has failed completely," he asserted during his keynote address. He recalled raising concerns over the purpose of sanctions during discussions on the first sanctions package over two years ago. The stated objective at that time, he noted, was to cripple Russia economically and expedite the end of the war.



However, according to Szijjarto, the sanctions have backfired, causing significant harm to European Union economies instead. He highlighted the irony that while many European countries proudly claim to have eliminated their dependence on Russian oil and gas, they are in fact purchasing these resources from intermediaries such as India, often at higher prices. This practice, he suggested, undermines the intended impact of the sanctions and reveals their inefficacy.



Szijjarto also criticized the ongoing cycle of sanctions, pointing out that the European Union is now contemplating a 14th package of measures despite the apparent lack of success of the previous 13. "Don’t you get it? You failed at something 13 times over, and now you’re trying to do it for a 14th time?" he remarked, expressing his bewilderment at the persistence of a seemingly flawed approach. In a lighter vein, he quipped that this repetitive logic might seem controversial, particularly given that a Hungarian invented the Rubik’s Cube, known for its complexity and the need for innovative problem-solving.



Through his speech, Szijjarto underscored Hungary's skepticism of the current Western policies on Russia and Ukraine, calling for a reassessment of strategies that he believes have not only fallen short of their goals but have also inflicted economic pain on Europe itself.

MENAFN23052024000045015687ID1108249548