The Bacteria In Your Mouth Play An Important Role In Your Health Here Are Four Diseases Linked To Your Oral Microbiome

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Your mouth is one of the most diverse habitats in the human body. It contains over 700 known species of bacteria, as well as yeasts, viruses and some protozoa. This community is collectively referred to as the oral microbiome – and like your gut microbiome, the bacteria in your mouth play an important role in your health

Some of the most common disease

s caused by changes to your oral microbiome are tooth decay and gum disease

. But growing evidence suggests that the oral microbiome is also linked to many other serious health

conditions that occur elsewhere in the body.

Since the respiratory tract starts in the mouth and ends in the lungs, it's perhaps not surprising that an overgrowth of the oral microbiome can result in these microbes being inhaled into the lungs.

This can commonly lead to infections such as pneumonia, an often fatal disease

in the elderly that has been linked to poor oral hygiene , leading to an overgrowth of oral bacteria such as Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenzae.

Research has even demonstrated that introducing regular oral hygiene practices and professional dental

cleaning in elderly care homes can reduce the number of pneumonia cases by a third . Keeping dentures and mouthguards clean is also important.

Poor oral health

has also been linked to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

and poorer respiratory function, and this is linked to changes in the oral microbiome.

One of the most common oral microbiome disease

s is chronic gum disease

. This is a destructive inflammatory response that destroys the bone and tissues that support the teeth, eventually resulting in tooth loss. This disease

is caused by an overgrowth of the bacteria that thrive in the crevice between your gums and your teeth due to poor oral hygiene.

But what has puzzled researchers for years is the strong associations between gum disease

and cardiovascular disease

The link may be due to common risk factors. For example gum disease

and heart disease

are both more common in smokers .

Others have theorised that gum disease

bacteria might travel to the heart and cause infection. No convincing evidence for this link has yet been presented.

Gum disease

also triggers a strong inflammatory immune response. Inflammation is how the body tackles infections. It results in the production of immune cells and chemical signals that fight infection. But too much inflammation can be damaging. Some researchers think that inflammation caused by gum disease

could damage the cardiovascular system.



Gum disease triggers inflammation. Marina Demeshko/ Shutterstock

One study showed that treating gum disease

reduced inflammation levels in the bloodstream and significantly improved artery function. Other studies have also shown that treating gum disease

reduces overall inflammation levels in the body.

These studies demonstrate how a disease

in the mouth can have significant effects on the function of tissues elsewhere in the body. And considering many people live with untreated gum disease

for decades, the potential for long-term health

impacts are significant.

Colon Cancer

Oral bacteria have been known to travel through the stomach and into the intestines. Generally, our oral microbes are not well adapted to this new environment and they normally die out. But in 2014, two studies showed that bowel cancers were heavily colonised by a species of bacteria called Fusobacterium which is normally found in dental

plaque.

Both studies also showed Fusobacterium has a high affinity for malignant cancer cells. This is because the surface of cancer cells allows the bacterium to tightly bind and invade the tumour. Multiple studies have now confirmed that Fusobacterium can colonise tumours throughout the gastrointestinal tract .

Research has also shown that colon cancer patients heavily colonised with Fusobacterium respond worse to chemotherapy and have shorter life expectancy compared to those who are not colonised. This may be because tumours infected with Fusobacterium are more aggressive and therefore more likely to spread compared to those that aren't infected with the bacteria.

Investigations are ongoing into this relationship – and whether those at risk of bowel cancer could be vaccinated against this oral bug .

One of the most controversial links between oral health

and disease

involves Alzheimer's disease

.

Chronic gum disease

has been associated with greater cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer's disease

. But since both gum disease

and Alzheimer's disease

are associated with ageing , it's difficult to determine if there's a clear cause-and-effect relationship.

But in 2019, researchers presented evidence that the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease

were colonised with P gingivalis – one of the main bacteria that causes gum disease

. The idea that the brain, a normally sterile part of the body, could be infected by oral bacteria is still highly controversial and requires further work.

As with heart disease

, the inflammation caused by gum disease

has also been proposed to be a driver of Alzheimer's disease

in patients with poor oral health

.

Good oral health

Although the impact of poor oral health

seems overwhelming, the good news is that we have the power to manage our oral microbiome and prevent disease

s related to it.

A good oral hygiene regimen is essential. This includes brushing twice a day and flossing regularly to control plaque and reduce the incidence of cavities and gum disease

. If you smoke, quitting can greatly reduce your chances of developing gum disease

. It's also worthwhile visiting your dentist

or hygienist every six months for a professional cleaning and personal oral hygiene advice.

All this work not only enhances your smile, but may even add years to your life.