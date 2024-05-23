Tehran declares election date following sudden passing of leader

(MENAFN) In the wake of the shocking helicopter crash that claimed the life of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran has swiftly announced plans to hold a presidential election on June 28. The decision, revealed after a meeting among the country's top judicial, executive, and legislative authorities, comes amidst a period of mourning and uncertainty following Raisi's untimely demise.



Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has assumed the role of Acting President, with approval from Supreme Leader Ayatollah

Ali Khamenei. However, it remains unclear whether Mokhber will seek to run for the presidency himself, as the nation braces for a transitional period marked by political upheaval and potential shifts in leadership.



Candidate registration is slated to commence from May 30 to June 3, followed by an intense electoral campaign period spanning from June 12 to 27. The vetting of candidates will be overseen by the Guardian Council, a key body comprising clerics and jurists tasked with administering Iran's electoral processes.



The announcement of the election date comes just two days after the tragic helicopter crash in the mountainous East Azerbaijan province, which claimed the lives of President Raisi and several other senior officials, including Foreign Minister

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The incident, occurring as they were returning from an inauguration ceremony at a dam on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting a collective outpouring of grief and reflection on Raisi's legacy.



Raisi, who had pledged to visit each of Iran's 30 provinces at least once a year, leaves behind a void in the country's leadership, with his sudden demise leaving many questions unanswered about the future direction of Iranian politics. As Iran prepares for the upcoming election amidst the backdrop of mourning and political transition, the nation grapples with the challenge of charting a course forward in the aftermath of this tragic loss.



