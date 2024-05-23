France says it is not appropriate time to acknowledge Palestine

(MENAFN) France has opted to defer its official recognition of Palestine as a state, with French Foreign Minister

Stephane Sejourne asserting that the necessary conditions for such a decision have yet to materialize. This announcement follows recent declarations from Norway, Ireland, and Spain, indicating their intention to formally recognize Palestinian statehood starting May 28, in alignment with the "two-state solution" aimed at resolving the Middle East conflict.



Sejourne emphasized that while France does not view the recognition of a Palestinian state as a taboo, President Emmanuel Macron's administration remains cautious, believing that the current circumstances do not facilitate meaningful progress in the region's political landscape. This stance echoes Macron's earlier statements made in February, underscoring France's reluctance to act without substantial impact.



Despite advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state earlier this month, France's position on formal recognition remains contingent upon tangible advancements toward a lasting resolution. The two-state solution, endorsed by the United Nations and numerous nations including the United States, seeks to create a Palestinian state within the territories occupied by Israel since 1967. However, its implementation would necessitate addressing complex issues such as the relocation of Israeli settlers from the occupied territories.



Israeli Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu's staunch opposition to Palestinian statehood further complicates the prospects for a resolution. Netanyahu has publicly vowed to prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, highlighting the entrenched divisions and challenges inherent in pursuing the two-state solution.



As France navigates the delicate balance between diplomatic

principles and pragmatic considerations, its decision to delay recognition underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While the international community continues to advocate for a negotiated settlement, France's approach reflects a cautious optimism tempered by the realities on the ground.

MENAFN23052024000045015687ID1108249333