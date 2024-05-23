Enemy Shells Mala Tokmachka Village In Zaporizhzhia, Killing Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops

shelled the village of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region, with artillery, killing a 74-year-old man who was in his yard.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Russians attacked Mala Tokmachka with artillery. They killed an elderly man who was working in his yard,” Fedorov said.

According to him, the blast wave and debris destroyed the house and nearby buildings.

As reported earlier, on May 22, Russian invaders attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 462 times, including 232 using UAVs.