Radhika Apte Becomes The Face Of Manforce Epic Thinx Condoms

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 23rd May 2024: Under the umbrella of Manforce- India's No.1 condom brand, Epic Condoms, has roped in Radhika Apte as its official brand ambassador.



The brand has unveiled the latest campaign with Radhika Apte that emphasizes the importance of female pleasure and choosing the right condom for themselves. Conventionally, the choice of condoms has been a prerogative of men, making it a sensitive and often avoided subject among women. Many women feel discomfort when discussing this matter, a challenge that persists even today.



The brand aims to bring a paradigm shift in the mindset through this campaign. It empowers the women to come to the forefront. The film emphasizes to never compromise on pleasure, protection, and comfort. This decision should not be left on anyone but should be made jointly by both partners.



It's a powerful reminder that women should never hesitate to choose whatâ€TMs right for them including the choice of condom because itâ€TMs them only who bear the consequences if quality is compromised.



The brand has launched the Epic ThinX Condom, which is ultra-thin, free from harsh chemicals and is just 0.03 mm thin. It offers a natural feel and is completely vegan with innovative easy peel packaging.



Speaking about the campaign, Rajeev Juneja, Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Mankind Pharma, said, â€œWe aim to educate our audience about the importance of choosing the right condom. The campaign highlights that sexual intimacy involves a deep connection between partners, and making informed choices about protection should not be left to anyone else. We are delighted to have Radhika Apte on board, and we strongly feel that Radhika is a complete fit for the brand.â€



Commenting on the partnership, Radhika Apte said, "I am thrilled to be the face of Epic ThinX Condoms. My first-ever campaign with Manforce Epic Condom is truly exciting because it not only focuses on promoting safe sex but also emphasizes the importance of making informed choices about oneâ€TMs sexual health. Itâ€TMs crucial for people, especially women, to feel empowered to choose the condom that best suits their needs and preferences. I believe this campaign will inspire many to take control of their sexual wellness and make decisions that prioritize their comfort and pleasure.â€

