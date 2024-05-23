Comprehensive Strategic Planning Program Launched To Enhance Public Sector Efficiency

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 23 (Petra) -- The "Institutional Capacity Development Program in Comprehensive Strategic Planning" was launched on Thursday, a significant step towards integrating national, sectoral, and institutional strategies.This initiative, which is part of the government's broader strategy to enhance strategic planning and implementation across various levels of governance, is organized by the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation in collaboration with the Public Sector Modernization Program Management and Implementation Unit at the Prime Ministry, and in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jordan.The program's inauguration, overseen by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernization Nasser Shraideh, seeks to enhance public sector efficiency in strategic planning, including monitoring, evaluation, and result measurement mechanisms. This initiative aims to support the realization of the Economic Modernization Vision 2033 and the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap 2023-2033.The program focuses on building national capacities to ensure effective, results-oriented implementation, contributing to a public sector capable of achieving national visions and priorities.The training program features a cadre of international and UNDP experts, with participation from approximately 170 employees representing 79 government entities. These participants, comprising leaders, strategic planning, and performance-monitoring professionals, aim to bolster coordination and communication among their respective entities.This inter-entity communication is designed to enhance capabilities in strategic planning and implementation, future foresight, scenario preparation, and results-based management. Furthermore, it seeks to align institutional strategies with the initiatives of the Economic Modernization Vision's executive program.Deputy Prime Minister Shraideh highlighted that this program is a priority within the 2024 Executive Program for the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap. He emphasized the program's role in translating national plans into coherent and interconnected executive plans across institutional, sectoral, and national levels.Shraideh added that the program aims for comprehensive alignment between sectoral strategies and the Economic Modernization Vision 2033's executive program and the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap 2023-2033. Additionally, it aims to enhance institutional capabilities in strategic planning, improve coordination among government entities, and evaluate the impact on decision-making and evidence-based policy-making, thereby achieving shared sectoral and national goals.Marwan Rifai, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, noted that the program's design was based on the executive programs of national visions to identify the targeted entities, ministries, and institutions for training, represented by strategic planning units and performance monitoring units.Rifai explained that a clear mechanism would be established to ensure the program's continuous implementation with partners and relevant entities. This will enhance public sector employees' capacities, utilizing available tools to benefit all institutions according to best international practices.UNDP Resident Representative in Jordan, Randa Abu Al-Hassan, praised Jordan's steady progress in political, economic, and administrative reforms.Abu Hassan acknowledged the pivotal role of the Institutional Capacity Development Program in Comprehensive Strategic Planning in strengthening strategic partnerships with various public sector institutions. This is achieved by providing a framework for comprehensive national strategic planning in partnership with the government to meet the Economic Modernization Vision's objectives.She added that the UNDP continues to support the Jordanian government's efforts toward an effective public sector that meets future needs and goals by supporting continuous training and learning, in line with best practices in strategic planning and results-driven management. This also enhances the role of data and AI systems in this context.The launch event was attended by several secretaries-general of participating ministries and public institutions and entities involved in implementing the Economic Modernization Vision's executive program initiatives. The event included a comprehensive presentation on the program's main themes and objectives.