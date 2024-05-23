Zelensky Greets Ukrainian Marines: Our Soldiers Show True Heroism

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian marines demonstrate true character and often radically change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine's favor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a post on Telegram congratulated the marines on their professional holiday and thanked them for completing difficult tasks, Ukrinform reports.

"In this war, both since 2014 and since February 24, our Marines have shown true heroism and resilience. They are strong warriors and some of the most effective fighters who demonstrate true Ukrainian character and often radically change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine's favor," Zelensky wrote.

He thanked all the marine units who are fighting for their country and doing their best to bring Ukraine's victory closer.

Photos: Office of the President of Ukraine