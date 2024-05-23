Ukraine, Latvia To Continue Developing Joint Security Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Latvia will continue developing joint projects in the field of security.

Oleh Nemchinov, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, told this to an Ukrinform correspondent during the 10th meeting of the Ukrainian-Latvian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Industrial and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

"Latvia is one of the biggest providers of aid to Ukraine when measured in relation to its GDP. And it will continue to provide [this aid] in the future. [...] In addition, there are many joint security projects, including the one where Latvia initiated the creation of a drone coalition and many other points that we do not comment on at the moment," he said.

The drone coalition initiated by Latvia was launched on February 17, 2024. In addition to Ukraine and Latvia, the coalition also includes the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, and the Netherlands.

As of April 2024, the coalition has already raised almost EUR 500 million to buy drones for Ukraine.

Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Kariņs said that NATO allies could provide Ukraine with EUR 100 billion over the next five years through fixed contributions of 0.25% from each member state.