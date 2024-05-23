Azerbaijan's Yenikend Hydropower Plant Generates Approximately 7 Billion Kwh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
6.8 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity have been produced atthe "Yenikend" Hydropower Plant since its commissioning, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry ofEnergy.
The production of electricity at the station was 251.8 millionkilowatt-hours in 2023 and 106.7 million kilowatt-hours during thefirst 4 months of the current year.
It should be noted that this station, located in the village ofKarajamilli, Shamkir region, was launched 24 years ago, on May 23,2000. The station, with a total capacity of 150 megawatts, consistsof 4 hydron units with a capacity of 37.5 megawatts each.
It should be noted that the "Yenikend" HP is a significantcontributor to Azerbaijan's energy production. It harnesses thepower of water to generate electricity, utilising the natural flowof rivers in the region.
Hydropower is a clean and renewable source of energy, making itan environmentally friendly option for electricity generation.
