Elderly Tourist From Madhya Pradesh Dies Of Heart Attack In Doodhpathri

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that an elderly man aged around 72-year-old tourist identified as Lalit Kumar Bandi son of Late Shri Shobagmal of Indore Madya Pradesh fell unconscious in the tourist place Doodpathri on Wednesday evening however he was immediately taken to SDH Khansahab where do doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

He said that after medical legal formalities body was airlifted to his native place for last rites.

A police officer said that a case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.

