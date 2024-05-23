Dan Cake Launches New Product Chocolate Velvet Cake

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Dan Cake, a subsidiary of Dan Foods, recently launched a new product-Chocolate Velvet Cake-crafted using a Danish recipe, aimed to capture Bangladesh's high-end cake market.

Khandker Md Touhiduzzaman, Director of Dan Foods Ltd and Shah Mashud Imam, Chief Operating Officer, attended the launch of the product in the capital, said a press release.

Anisul Haque, novelist, author and Managing Editor of Prothom Alo, popular music artist Mehreen Mahmud and culinary artist Rahima Sultana Reeta along with the management and sales team of Dan Cake were also present on the occasion.

