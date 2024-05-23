Australian Premier strongly advices freedom for Assange

(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has once again urged for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from a high-security British prison, where he has been detained for over five years. Assange, an Australian citizen, is currently fighting against a United States extradition request related to his collaboration with whistleblower Chelsea Manning. In a significant legal development, Assange's defense team secured a new appeal against the United Kingdom's decision to extradite him to the United States, granted by the High Court in London.



Addressing reporters in Sydney, Prime Minister Albanese reaffirmed his longstanding stance on the Assange case, emphasizing that "enough is enough" and stressing that continued incarceration serves no purpose. Albanese, who has maintained his position on Assange's plight since before his election in 2022, pledged to work closely to achieve Assange's release.



The decision by British justices to grant Assange another day in court follows concerns raised by his legal team regarding potential violations of his rights if extradited to the United States. Of particular concern is the possibility of Assange being denied communication with the outside world while in US custody.



Assange's legal troubles began in 2019 when he was arrested by United Kingdom authorities after Ecuador revoked his political asylum and allowed British police to apprehend him at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Subsequently, Assange faces charges under the United States Espionage Act, which could result in effective life imprisonment if convicted. Supporters of Assange argue that he is being persecuted by Washington for his role in exposing alleged war crimes and other sensitive information concerning the United States government.



As the extradition battle continues to unfold, Assange's case has garnered international attention and sparked debates over press freedom, government transparency, and the rights of whistleblowers. The latest legal victory offers a glimmer of hope for Assange and his supporters, yet uncertainties persist regarding his future and the broader implications for journalism and free speech.

MENAFN23052024000045015687ID1108248580