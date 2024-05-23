Stage collapses at campaign rally in Mexico, leaves over 5 dead, 50 injured

(MENAFN) Authorities in Nuevo Leon state, located in northern Mexico, reported that at least five individuals lost their lives and 50 others sustained injuries as a result of a stage collapse caused by strong winds during an event on Wednesday.



The incident occurred during a rally held in support of Mexican presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez, who fortunately escaped unharmed.



Initially, Leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced four fatalities and up to 15 injuries stemming from the accident. He expressed his condolences and solidarity with those impacted via his official account.



"I embrace the families, friends of the victims and sympathizers of this organization. We remain vigilant," he declared.



After Leader Lopez Obrador's initial briefing, the governor of the state, Samuel Garcia, reached out to him and provided an update on the casualty count.



"We are very sad. I just got off the phone with the leader to inform him that there was a tragedy. Preliminarily, we have five people dead and approximately 50 with different types of injuries, some serious," Garcia informed journalists.



Jorge Alvarez Maynez, the presidential candidate representing the Movimiento Ciudadano Party, stated that he was in stable condition at a hospital.



"I am well and in communication with state authorities to follow up on what happened. The only important thing right now is to attend to the accident victims," he further mentioned.

MENAFN23052024000045015839ID1108248579