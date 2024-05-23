Nursery worker in UK faces 14-years sentence for manslaughter over death of 9-month-old

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a nursery worker in the UK was sentenced to 14 years in jail for manslaughter after she left a nine-month-old baby, Genevieve Meehan, strapped face-down to a bean bag for 97 minutes at the Tiny Toes nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport two years ago.



Kate Roughley, aged 37, was convicted of the charges after a trial, during which CCTV footage depicted the harrowing scene of the baby, Genevieve Meehan, struggling and coughing while left in distressing conditions. This compelling visual evidence played a pivotal role in establishing the worker's culpability in the tragic incident.



The judge, in delivering the sentence, noted that the tragic death of the baby was entirely preventable, underscoring the severity of the negligence involved.



"As the harrowing CCTV audio and video footage showed, that day, you left Genevieve in that position, only carrying out the most cursory and infrequent of checks," the judge declared.



"I am certain that every person in this courtroom who watched that footage was willing you to pick her up and remove her from the danger you had placed her, knowing of course that you didn't," she further mentioned.



The defense maintained that Genevieve's death was deemed a "terrible and unavoidable accident" and emphasized that it was not the consequence of any deliberate unlawful acts.

MENAFN23052024000045015839ID1108248554