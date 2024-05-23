New coup attempt against Erdogan takes place in Turkey

(MENAFN) Recent events in Turkey have brought attention to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's assertion of a fresh coup attempt in the country, purportedly orchestrated by supporters of Fethullah Gulen, an exiled cleric residing in the United States. Erdogan's address to parliament on May 15th served as a platform to unveil these allegations, igniting a wave of scrutiny and concern across the nation.



Preceding Erdogan's address, Turkish media outlets reported on extensive law enforcement actions, including searches at the Ankara Security Directorate and the residences of senior officials. These operations led to the detention of several police officers suspected of involvement in a conspiracy. Subsequently, the Ankara prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into the officers' alleged ties with Ayhan Bora Kaplan, purported leader of an organized crime syndicate.



Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya further amplified the government's response, disclosing a large-scale police operation across 62 provinces, resulting in the detention of 544 individuals believed to have affiliations with the Gulen movement. Yerlikaya's warning of holding all conspirators within government institutions accountable underscored the seriousness with which the Turkish authorities are addressing the alleged coup plot.



Notably, Erdogan's ally in the parliamentary coalition, Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), played a pivotal role in bringing attention to the potential threat of a coup. Bahceli's address to parliament emphasized the need for a comprehensive response to thwart any attempts to undermine the government's stability.



The unfolding situation highlights the complex relationship between Erdogan and Gulen, once allies but now adversaries. Their diverging paths have shaped Turkey's political landscape, with Erdogan's government fiercely combating what it perceives as threats to national security and stability emanating from the Gulen movement. As tensions escalate, Turkey braces for potential repercussions while navigating the intricate dynamics of power and allegiance within its political sphere.

