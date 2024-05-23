ICC head prosecutor pursues detention warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas chiefs

(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) has made headlines following the announcement by its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, revealing intentions to seek arrest warrants for leaders of both Israel and Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and top Hamas officials, including Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, are among those targeted in the prosecutor's pursuit of justice for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza and Israel.



Khan's statement, released on Monday, outlined the rationale behind the move, citing "reasonable grounds to believe" that the individuals in question bear responsibility for egregious violations of international law. The allegations against Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pertain to actions in Gaza, including intentional attacks on civilian populations, willful killings, and the use of starvation as a method of warfare, among other offenses deemed as "inhumane acts."



Similarly, the wanted Hamas leaders face accusations of grave crimes, including murder, sexual violence, taking hostages, and torture. According to the prosecutor, these actions constitute a violation of fundamental human rights and warrant legal accountability.



The ICC's decision to pursue arrest warrants for high-profile figures on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict underscores the gravity of the allegations and the international community's commitment to upholding justice and accountability. As the legal proceedings unfold, attention will be focused on the ICC's efforts to address allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity, amidst ongoing tensions and conflict in the region.

