Amazon invests USD17B to expand Spanish data centers

(MENAFN) Amazon announced on Wednesday a substantial investment of €15.7 billion (USD17 billion) over the next decade to expand its data center capacity in Aragon, northeastern Spain. This significant financial commitment, welcomed by Spain's leftist government, aligns with its ambition to position the country as a major technology hub. The investment is expected to create approximately 17,500 indirect jobs, boosting local employment and economic activity.



The announcement was made during a meeting between Amazon executives and regional representatives. Amazon stated that the project is projected to contribute around €21.6 billion to Spain's gross domestic product by 2033. José Luis Escrivá, Spain's Digital Transformation Minister, emphasized that Amazon's decision underscores Spain's appeal as a strategic technology center in southern Europe.



Jorge Azcón, the Regional President of Aragon, celebrated the announcement on social media, describing it as the most significant economic investment in the region's history. Susana Coric, General Manager of Amazon Web Services in Spain and Portugal, highlighted that the new data centers will be powered entirely by renewable energy sources, reinforcing Amazon's commitment to sustainability. This investment is expected to significantly enhance Spain's technological infrastructure and economic landscape over the coming decade.

MENAFN23052024000045015682ID1108248440