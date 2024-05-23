NETA Auto Debuted Full Range Of Models At Malaysia Autoshow 2024 With Exciting Announcements For The Malaysian Market

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) MAEPS Serdang – NETA Auto made a significant impact at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024. With the debut of its entire family of vehicles for the first time in Malaysia, one of the most exciting parts was the debut of the NETA X to the Malaysian market. This model sets new standard for vehicles in its class, offering advanced technology and superior driving experiences. This event also marked by major announcements and strategic plans, was attended by distinguished guests, media friends, and industry leaders. NETA Auto booth is located at HALL A – 03&06, MAEPS Secretariat Building, Mardi, 43400 Serdang, Selangor.







Group photo of NETA AUTO management & NETA-ISSB management

Including Mr. Zhou Jiang-Vice President of NETA Auto (sixth from the right), Ms. MinXue Li – Vice President of NETA Auto Overseas (fifth from the right), Dato SM Azli – Executive Chairman (fifth from the left), Farok – Chief Executive Officer (third from the left) and Lim Kwee Shyan – Executive Director (fourth from the left)







NETA's Vision for Malaysia

Mr. Zhou Jiang, Vice President of NETA Auto, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering advanced and accessible smart electric vehicles to the Malaysian market. He highlighted NETA's impressive achievements over the past three years, including leading sales among new car-making forces in China and rapid global expansion, with particular focus on the Malaysian market.“Malaysia is one of our three core global markets,” Mr. Zhou Jiang stated.“In the next three years, we plan to introduce four main products with a total sales target of 34,000 units. Our factory in Malaysia is set to start production in Quarter 1 2025, and we aim to open 50 sales outlets, creating approximately 3,000 jobs.”







Vice President of NETA Auto, Mr. Zhou Jiang gave a speech







Commitment to the Malaysian Market

Mr. Dato SM Azli, Executive Director of Intro Synergy Sdn Bhd, the distributor of NETA in Malaysia, shared his excitement about the brand's future in Malaysia.“We aim to reach 10,000 sales by 2025. The CKD plant in Chembong, scheduled to start production in Q1 2025, will allow us to offer locally assembled NETA models, ensuring quicker delivery and competitive pricing.”







Vice President of NETA Auto Overseas, Ms. MinXue Li (The first one from the right) was with NETA V-II Users of Malaysia

Pioneering Green Development

Both leaders reaffirmed NETA's commitment to promoting green development in Malaysia's automotive industry. With its vision of“Tech For All,” NETA aims to bring“Touchable Smart EVs” to Malaysian consumers and strives to be a top contributor in the pure electric market.

About NETA Auto

NETA Auto is a leading global new energy smart vehicle company, committed to making advanced technology accessible to everyone. With a focus on innovation and quality, NETA Auto continues to set new benchmarks in the electric vehicle industry.