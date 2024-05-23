QSE Index Drops 64.40 Points At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) dropped 64.40 points, or 0.66%, at the beginning of trading on Thursday, reaching 9.643 points, compared to yesterday's closing.

QSE general index was weighed down by a decline in four sectors: Transportation by 1.35%; Industrials by 0.96%; Banks and Financial Services by 0.52%; and Real Estate by 0.07%. However, the performance was positive for Insurance by 1.21%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.16%; and Telecoms by 0.03%.

By 10:00 am, 22.846 million shares were traded in 2,049 transactions valued QR 57.842 million.

MENAFN23052024000067011011ID1108248433