(MENAFN) The Israeli academic sector is grappling with significant challenges as the international community condemns the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. In response to the escalating conflict, hundreds of Israeli researchers have urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to cease the war immediately. This urgent call comes in the wake of a devastating conflict in Gaza, driven by the extremist policies of the Israeli government, which has led to the deaths of nearly 36,000 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and the elderly. The conflict has also resulted in approximately 80,000 injuries, and 80 percent of the Gaza population is now suffering from severe food insecurity and displacement, exacerbated by an Israeli blockade that has persisted for eight months.



These dire circumstances have spilled over into the academic field, where Israeli researchers are increasingly facing isolation. International academics are progressively rejecting collaborations and research proposals from Israeli scholars. As reported by The Times of Israel, this growing isolation resembles a de facto boycott, severely limiting the ability of Israeli researchers to engage in global academic projects.



This represents a dramatic shift from 2023, which recorded the highest level of cooperation between Israeli and European researchers, with 38 percent of Israeli research conducted abroad. However, the continuation of hostilities and aggressive Israeli actions have led to a substantial decline in this academic collaboration, highlighting the broader impact of the conflict on Israel’s academic community.

