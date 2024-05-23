'I Don’T Buy This One Bit': Swati Maliwal After Arvind Kejriwal's First Remark On Her 'Assault'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal responded to the alleged attack on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at his official house on Wednesday by saying he expected justice to be given and a fair inquiry into the incident. Kejriwal stated that the issue is currently "sub-judice" in an interview with the news agency PTI, implying that any remarks he makes might have an impact on the ongoing legal processes.



“But I expect there will be a fair investigation. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done,” Delhi Chief Minister noted.

Maliwal responded to Kejriwal's statement on social media, saying she doesn't trust "one bit" of what the chief minister has stated.

“After unleashing the entire army of leaders and volunteers at me, calling me a BJP agent, assassinating my character, leaking edited videos, victim shaming me, roaming around with the accused, letting him re enter the crime scene and tamper evidences and protesting in favour of the accused, the Chief Minister, in whose drawing room I was beaten up, has finally said that he wants free and fair investigation in the matter. Irony died a thousand deaths. I don't buy this one bit,” the AAP MP wrote on X.

Maliwal had said that on May 13, when she went to see the chief minister, Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's personal assistant, "assaulted" her. In connection with that, the police have filed a report and taken Kumar into custody. For now, Kumar is being held by the police for five days in relation to this case.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who declined to comment on the controversy surrounding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's assistant Bibhav Kumar, said that the law must proceed naturally in the case of the accused attack of the Rajya Sabha member.