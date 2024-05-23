Priyanka Chopra Looks Elegant In Plunging-Neck Gown, Flaunts Bulgari’S Necklace As She Attends Dinner In Rome

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra attended Bulgari's 140th-anniversary gala dinner in Rome.

Priyanka Chopra wore two outfits for the day and recently posted new pictures showing off her stunning look.

The actress looked gorgeous in a plunging black gown with a dangerously low neckline while doing a promotional shot for the Italian luxury fashion business Bulgari.

Priyanka's amazing ensemble included a black skintight dress with a plunging neckline and pockets. The glistening ensemble is an archival outfit from Giorgio Armani's high fashion collection.

The sleeveless black gown has halter straps, a plunging V neckline that highlights her decolletage, a fitted bodice, projecting designs on the hips with pockets, a figure-hugging skirt, a floor-length hem, and a back slit for ease of movement.

Priyanka paired the gown with black-tinted Bulgari sunglasses, black strappy stilettos, and Bulgari jewelry.



She wore a diamond choker studded with a blue sapphire, a statement ring, teardrop earrings, and a delicate bracelet.



Finally, for the glam look, she went with feathery brows, a mauve lip tint, nude eye shadow, winged eyeliner, rouge on the cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, and a dazzling highlighter. Side-parted loose locks with delicate waves completed the look.