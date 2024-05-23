Colombia Opens New Diplomatic Chapter With Embassy In Ramallah

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia is set to open an embassy in Ramallah, marking a significant shift in its foreign policy.



Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo announced this move, strengthening diplomatic

ties with the Palestinian Authority.



This move, announced by Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo, strategically repositions Colombia in Middle Eastern affairs.



Following the recall of its ambassador from Tel Aviv on May 3, Colombia has taken a clear stance.



President Gustavo Petro cited severe disagreements with Israel's policies in Gaza.







He supported accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, aligning with South Africa's stance.



This decision aligns with global attention on the region amidst ongoing conflicts.



The United Nations General Assembly supports Palestine's bid for full membership, urging the U.N. Security Council to favor this move.



In the meantime, Israel has ramped up military operations in Gaza since a severe Hamas attack on October 7, which caused significant casualties and hostages.



These actions have drawn widespread international criticism, underscoring the complex dynamics of regional stability and humanitarian issues.



Joining nations like Bolivia, which severed ties with Israel last October, Colombia is reassessing its diplomatic

relationships based on recent Political

and military developments.



Colombia reaffirms its support for Palestinian statehood by establishing an embassy in Ramallah.



The country engages in broader diplomatic

efforts to resolve longstanding regional conflicts by establishing an embassy in Ramallah.



This move could herald a new era in Colombia's foreign policy, enhancing its global standing and relationships in the Middle East and beyond.

