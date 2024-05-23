Dhaka, Tashkent Eye Direct Air Connectivity

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh and Uzbekistan on May 20 underlined the need for establishing direct air connectivity in an effort to boost economic, cultural and tourism
cooperation between the two countries.
The observation was made in a meeting between Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam and Uzbekistan Airways Chairman Shukhrat Shavkatovich held in Tashkent on May 20, according to reports.
During the meeting, the chief of Uzbekistan flag carrier appraised the Bangladesh envoy about his plan to launch flight operations on Tashkent-Dhaka-Tashkent route.
Shavkatovich sought the ambassador's cooperation in solving the existing challenges regarding the launch of direct flights to Dhaka.
Referring to the interest of Bangladeshi people in visiting the historical and religious important places of that central Asian nation, the ambassador said direct flight operation will expand the existing friendship between the people of the two countries.
Both the parties expressed their commitment to continue their ongoing efforts and communication regarding the direct flight operation.
Uzbekistan Airways Deputy Chairman and senior officials were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, Bangladesh Embassy in Tashkent and Foreign Ministry
of Uzbekistan signed a roadmap to increase trade and investment
relations as well as to establish direct air connectivity between Dhaka and Tashkent on February 27, 2024.
