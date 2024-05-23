Azerbaijan Army Servicemen Take Part In Courses Held In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army's engineer-sapperunits is taking part in courses held in the city of Izmir, Türkiye, Azernews reports.

Sappers studied the features of modern engineering equipment andimproved their practical skills in reconnaissance, detection andneutralization of mines, unexploded ordnance using mine detectors,methods of detonation and burning, as well as other activities,following the safety measures of improvised explosives.

The courses are focused on increasing professionalism andimproving the skills of combat training of servicemen onengineering support, as well as their capabilities in the effectiveuse of modern engineering equipment and devices.