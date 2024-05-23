There Are Two Enemy Ships In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 on 23 May, there are two enemy ships in the Black Sea, with no Kalibr missile launchers.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

At the same time, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean, including two Kalibr cruise

missile carriers with a total volley of up to 24 missiles.

Naval mine from World War II destroyed in

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two more ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were allegedly move from the temporarily occupied Sevastopol to Novorossiysk.