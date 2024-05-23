               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

There Are Two Enemy Ships In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers


5/23/2024 3:11:36 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 on 23 May, there are two enemy ships in the Black Sea, with no Kalibr missile launchers.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

At the same time, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean, including two Kalibr cruise
missile carriers with a total volley of up to 24 missiles.

Read also: Naval mine from World War II destroyed in Black Sea

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two more ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were allegedly move from the temporarily occupied Sevastopol to Novorossiysk.

MENAFN23052024000193011044ID1108248232


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search