Birla Public School Wins Gold Medal At Qatar Astronomy Olympiad Competition

Doha: The Department of Curriculum and Learning Resources, Qatar in collaboration with Qatar Calendar Society conducted Qatar Astronomy Olympiad for Schools 2024. The highly anticipated Astronomy Olympiad concluded with a mesmerizing closing ceremony that left attendees awestruck and inspired.

Birla Public School has made history by clinching the prestigious Gold Medal in the Qatar Astronomy Competition and is the only institution to secure the top spot under the international category in this highly competitive event.

The project under the slogan“The Sun and the Extended Shadows” was guided by Kalidasan Shanmughan. The team members Bhanu Harsha Desari, Fiona Ajith Prabhu Everester, Avanthika Rajagopalan and Diva Shah demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and passion throughout the competition.

The success was further bolstered by the invaluable support and mentorship of Ajith, an esteemed astrophotographer and enthusiast, and Kalidasan whose expertise and guidance played a pivotal role in their success.

As the event ended, participants departed with a renewed sense of wonder and appreciation for the cosmos. Qatar Astronomy looks forward to continuing its mission of inspiring curiosity and exploration in the years to come.