Minister Of Finance Chairs Joint Session Of Annual Meetings Of Arab Financial Institutions

Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, chaired the opening session of the annual joint meetings of Arab financial

institutions, held in Cairo, the Arab Republic of Egypt. During the opening speech, His Excellency emphasised the importance of the role played by joint Arab financial

institutions in empowering Arab economies to confront the economic, social, and financial

repercussions facing the world and the Arab region. Additionally, the Minister of Finance also chaired the 47th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Arab Monetary Fund. During the session, the most significant regional and international economic developments were reviewed, along with the challenges facing the economies of Arab countries. Minister of Finance also participated in the meeting of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers. Separately, Minister Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance of the Republic of Sudan, H E Jibril Ibrahim; Minister of Finance of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H E Dr Mohamed Ahmed Maait; Minister of Planning and Economic Development of the Arab Republic of Egypt, H E Dr Hala El Said.