1942 -- Captain Bilal Al-Sager's dhow "Boom Al-Washar Al-Jadeed," sunk while sailing back to Kuwait from India. Twelve sailors drown and 24 others including the captain "Al-Nokhatha" survived.

1957 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a Decree banning imports of Israeli products.

1967 -- Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait was established with a KD one million (USD 3.2 million) capital.

1971 -- Kuwait Society for the Handicapped was proclaimed.

1997 -- Kuwaiti playwright Abdullah Khuraibet died at 63 of age.

1998 -- Kuwait hosted the first Afro-Asian basketball

tournament

with the participation of seven nations during a period of eight days.

1999 -- Cornerstone for Sabah Al-Ahmad Naval base was laid. The Fintas-based base is the largest in the Middle East.

2004 -- Former parliament member Mohammad Dhaifullah Al-Qehs died at 85 of age. He was MP in the National Assembly in 1971, 1975 and 1981. Member of the Constitution amendment committee in 1981 and one of the founders of Jahra Cooperative Society.

2005 -- Abdulaziz Al-Sager, the first Minister

of health, member in the Constituent Assembly and National Assembly Speaker in 1963, died at 79 of age.

2005 -- Kuwait signed the Copenhagen Declaration on Anti-Doping.

2005 -- The Kuwaiti para-athlete Tareq Al-Gallaf won the world Paralympic Epee fencing tournament

, hosted by Italy.

2012 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sponsored and attended inauguration of the Islamic Warba Bank.

2016 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KAFED) inked a loan accord with Cuba worth KD 8.8 million (USD 30 million) to co-fund construction

of 34 hydroelectric stations.

2017 -- Kuwaiti actor

Ali Al-Buraiki died at 79 of age.

2017 -- KFAED inked a loan agreement with Tunisia valued KD 24 million (USD 78.5 million) to build four hospitals, another loan with Guinea worth KD eight million (USD 26 million) to renovate roads and a third loan with Mongolia worth KD eight million to build a center for treating burns and orthopedy.

2021 -- A plane of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), with 40 tons of medicines and medical equipment, flew to Cairo where the relief supplies will be dispatched to the Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

2022 -- Sheikh Ahmad Al-Qattan, a renowned preacher, passed away at age 79.