Beep Starts Autonomous Shuttle At Mississippi University Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Beep starts autonomous shuttle at Mississippi university

Beep , a provider of autonomous shared mobility solutions, has reached an agreement with Mississippi State University (MSU) to launch the first-ever autonomous shuttle pilot program in the state of Mississippi on the university's campus.

The pilot program, launching later this year, will allow MSU to evaluate how shared and electric autonomous mobility solutions may act as a supplement to the campus' current transportation

options, while also providing transportation

planning research for rural-urban environments.

Toby McGraw, Beep's chief revenue officer, says:“MSU is a recognized national and global leader in integrating cutting-edge technologies throughout their campus to enhance the everyday lives of their students and faculty, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to pilot our autonomous and electric solutions on the MSU campus.

“Jeremiah Dumas, MSU's executive director of transportation

, and his staff truly understand the importance of being able to offer students, faculty and community members additional modes of transportation

to safely travel

between key points on campus.

“We are looking forward to seeing how our shared autonomous mobility solutions can both provide a valuable transportation

option for the campus while integrating seamlessly into current transportation

solutions.”

Beep continues to place heavy emphasis on pilot program safety, accessibility, sustainability and efficiency, and will continue to work closely with the Mississippi Department of Transportation and various safety administrations for approvals on this test program.

The pilot will utilize two 11-passenger, attendant-led autonomous and electric shuttles and will operate on different routes between the core campus, student housing

and popular entertainment locations.

Throughout the program, MSU will be collecting valuable information and data from riders to help determine the best routes, ridership and more.