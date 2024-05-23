CS2/CS:GO Anubis Collection: All Skins, Price Range And More Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) CS2/CS:GO Anubis Collection: All Skins, Price Range and More

Counter-Strike 2 boasts an extensive array of weapon skins, each adding a unique touch of flair to the game's arsenal.

Among these collections, the Anubis Collection stands out for its distinct Egyptian-inspired designs and intricate details.

In this comprehensive guide, we delve into all the skins comprising the Anubis Collection, exploring their origins, aesthetics, and significance within the CS2 community.

Features of Skins From the Anubis Collection

CS2/CS:GO Anubis Collection draws inspiration from ancient Egyptian mythology, featuring intricate designs and motifs reminiscent of the rich cultural heritage of the Nile River civilization.

From majestic pharaohs to mythical creatures, each skin in the collection pays homage to the iconic symbols and imagery associated with ancient Egypt.

In total, the collection includes 19 skins of different rarities – one Covert quality skin, 2 Classified rarity skins, 3 Restricted rarity skins, 4 Mil-Spec Grade rarity skins, 4 Industrial Grade rarity skins, and 5 Consumer Grade rarity skins.

M4A4| Eye of Horus

FAMAS | Waters of Nephthys

P250 | Apep's Curse

Glock-18 | Ramese's Reach

P90 | ScaraB Rush

Nova | Sobek's Bite

AWP | Black Nile

AK-47 | Steel Delta

Tec-9 | Mummy's Rot

MAG-7 | Copper Coated

M4A1-S | Mud-Spec

USP-S | Desert Tactical

MAC-10 | Echoing Sands

SSG 08 | Azure Glyph

R8 Revolver | Inlay

MP7 | Sunbaked

XM1014 | Hieroglyph

M249 | Submerged

AUG | Snake Pit

The most expensive skin in the collection is M4A4 | Eye of Horus, price ranges from $325.64 to $1,736.47. Other expensive skins that cost around $40 – $250 include FAMAS | Waters of Nephthys and P250 | Apep's Curse.

Cheap Skins From the Anubis Collection

Skins that fall into the Mil-Spec Grade and Industrial Grade quality categories are usually not as bright. However, this does not mean that they should be neglected.

Some of them can also recoup the cost of the case upon resale, or at least can be a worthy addition to your collection.

MAG-7 | Copper Coated

MAG-7 | Copper Coated is a great example of a skin in this category that is well worth a look. The coloring of the body creates an original effect as if the weapon was drenched in streaks of molten copper. One can only guess in what situation this could happen.

The design is complemented by a variety of geometric symbols. You can add MAG-7 | Copper Coated to your collection for about $0.98 – $4.96.

AWP | Black Nile

AWP | Black Nile is a skin for a sniper rifle, the design of which reproduces a map of the Nile and its environs. Of course, a collection of skins couldn't be complete without a skin for one of the most popular types of weapons, and the developers chose a rather remarkable option.

The minimalistic design features a pattern of silver lines on a black background for an interesting visual effect. You can purchase this skin for $5.94 – $24.10.

AK-47 | Steel Delta

This skin is made in a similar style, but the design does not look as detailed. The black body of the weapon is decorated with patterns of silver lines, but often they touch and merge with each other, which is why the ornament is only noticeable up close.

But this skin looks good even with high floats since no new abrasions appear on the surface of the weapon. Instead, the pattern darkens and takes on a lighter tone. You can purchase AK-47 | Steel Delta for $3.26 – $15.65.

Tec-9 | Mummy's Rot

This is another skin from the Anubis collection in CS2 that deserves special mention. The inspiration for this design was clearly the theme of mummies and tombs.

This skin includes hieroglyphs on the magazine and grip as if wrapped in bandages. This skin fits perfectly into the Egyptian selection.

If you are considering skins at an even more budget price , then you should pay attention to the following skins:

SSG 08 | Azure Glyph

MAC-10 | Echoing Sands

M4A1-S | Mud-Spec

AUG | Snake Pit

M249 | Submerged

USP-S | Desert Tactical

Is it Worth Collecting Skins from the Anubis Collection?

Collecting skins from the Anubis Collection is akin to embarking on an archaeological expedition through the sands of time. Each skin represents a unique artifact, meticulously crafted to capture the essence of ancient Egyptian culture and mythology.

For collectors, acquiring these skins is not just about adding to their inventory; it's about immersing themselves in a world of beauty, history, and imagination.

Final Thoughts

The CS2/CS:GO Anubis Collection offers a captivating journey into the rich tapestry of ancient Egyptian mythology and culture.

With its diverse range of skins, intricate designs, and vibrant colors, the Anubis Collection captures the essence of one of the world's most fascinating civilizations.

So, equip your CS2 weapons with these mesmerizing skins and embark on an epic adventure through the sands of time and the realm of gods and pharaohs.